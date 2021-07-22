Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Reduces Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 39.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 259,624 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 171,129 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $8,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOS. Norges Bank bought a new position in The Mosaic in the fourth quarter worth $114,687,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in The Mosaic in the first quarter worth $92,597,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 302.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,934,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,527 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,911,423 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,992,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in The Mosaic by 210.3% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,705,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $30.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The Mosaic Company has a one year low of $13.07 and a one year high of $38.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.56 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The Mosaic’s revenue was up 27.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

MOS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The Mosaic from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

