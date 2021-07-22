Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) Price Target Increased to C$39.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.26% from the company’s current price.

GWO has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$35.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Great-West Lifeco from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Great-West Lifeco to C$37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$39.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Great-West Lifeco in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$36.75.

TSE GWO traded down C$0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$37.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 196,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,477,516. The company has a market capitalization of C$34.40 billion and a PE ratio of 10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.56, a current ratio of 25.23 and a quick ratio of 21.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$36.84. Great-West Lifeco has a one year low of C$23.55 and a one year high of C$38.00.

Great-West Lifeco (TSE:GWO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$12.12 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Great-West Lifeco will post 3.4600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Bradley John Fedorchuk sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$36.33, for a total value of C$156,204.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,298.42.

About Great-West Lifeco

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

