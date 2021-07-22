Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD decreased its holdings in shares of Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,978,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 96,019 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 3.65% of Green Dot worth $90,610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Green Dot by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Green Dot during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Green Dot by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 62,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Green Dot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

In other Green Dot news, CFO Jess Unruh sold 3,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.86, for a total transaction of $148,800.62. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 85,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,645.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock worth $368,494. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

GDOT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Green Dot from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on Green Dot from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Green Dot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.69.

GDOT stock opened at $46.22 on Thursday. Green Dot Co. has a 1 year low of $38.95 and a 1 year high of $64.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.10. Green Dot had a return on equity of 5.02% and a net margin of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $379.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.07 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of General Purpose Reloadable cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, and payroll debit cards.

