Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

GNCGY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Greencore Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

GNCGY stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.63. Greencore Group has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $9.23.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

