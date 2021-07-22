Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp reduced its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,082 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.78% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 61.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Greenhill & Co., Inc. news, Director Kevin Ferro bought 35,937 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.91 per share, for a total transaction of $571,757.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,729.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 25.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE GHL opened at $15.49 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $302.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.79. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $68.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.15 million. Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 83.55% and a net margin of 13.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Greenhill & Co., Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

GHL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Greenhill & Co., Inc. from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution.

