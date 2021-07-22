Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenlane Holdings Inc. is a distributor of premium vaporization products and consumption accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. Its customers include smoke shops and regional retail chain stores as well as licensed cannabis cultivators, processors and dispensaries. The company owns and operates direct-to-consumer e-commerce websites in the vaporization products and consumption accessories industry, VaporNation.com and VapeWorld.com. Greenlane Holdings Inc. is based in Boca Raton, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on GNLN. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd.

NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $3.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $337.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.02 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 24.00% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Greenlane will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 37,883 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.67, for a total value of $139,030.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of Greenlane stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total value of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,533 shares of company stock valued at $515,882 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

