Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) Shares Sold by Maverick Capital Ltd.

Maverick Capital Ltd. reduced its position in Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) by 70.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,283 shares during the quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Guess’ worth $1,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 24.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,941,000 after acquiring an additional 5,922 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 2,480.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 59,051 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 391.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,589,000 after acquiring an additional 121,659 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 6.0% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 105,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. 63.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. B. Riley upped their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Guess’ stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. Guess’, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.14 and a 12 month high of $31.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 2.23.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $497.92 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.81) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Guess’, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess' Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

