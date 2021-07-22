Guess’ Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GES)

Guess’, Inc. (NYSE:GES) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders purchased 6,163 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,317% compared to the average volume of 255 put options.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guess’ from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. B. Riley boosted their price target on Guess’ from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Guess’ from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter worth $12,793,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 727,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,100,000 after purchasing an additional 274,889 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 243.0% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 310,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,304,000 after purchasing an additional 220,181 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guess’ during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,828,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 391.5% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 152,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 121,659 shares during the last quarter. 63.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $22.47 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.63. Guess’ has a one year low of $10.14 and a one year high of $31.12.

Guess’ (NYSE:GES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.41. Guess’ had a return on equity of 24.71% and a net margin of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $520.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $497.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.81) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 99.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Guess’ will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Guess”s payout ratio is -642.86%.

Guess’ Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company's clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

