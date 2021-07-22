Guy Grenier Sells 3,000 Shares of Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Stock

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH) Senior Officer Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.28, for a total value of C$123,840.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,078,586.95.

Guy Grenier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Richelieu Hardware alerts:

On Thursday, April 22nd, Guy Grenier sold 3,000 shares of Richelieu Hardware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.70, for a total value of C$125,110.80.

Richelieu Hardware stock opened at C$42.50 on Thursday. Richelieu Hardware Ltd. has a one year low of C$32.02 and a one year high of C$43.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$41.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 21st. Richelieu Hardware’s dividend payout ratio is 13.61%.

RCH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. CIBC raised their target price on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$43.50 to C$44.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Richelieu Hardware from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

About Richelieu Hardware

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Richelieu Hardware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richelieu Hardware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.