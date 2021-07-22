GXChain Market Capitalization Tops $29.71 Million (GXC)

GXChain (CURRENCY:GXC) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, GXChain has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $29.71 million and $4.33 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.42 or 0.00001310 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000170 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000909 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000121 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000497 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000954 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

GXChain Coin Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,420,567 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

