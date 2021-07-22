Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.04 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 20th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now anticipates that the oilfield services company will earn $1.04 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.08. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Halliburton’s FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.28.

Halliburton stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.33 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. Halliburton has a 1-year low of $10.60 and a 1-year high of $25.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Halliburton had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a positive return on equity of 9.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,734 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,442 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 19,469 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Halliburton by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 111,139 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in Halliburton by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 223,019 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

