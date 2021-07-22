Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Upgraded to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 price objective on the oilfield services company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $24.53.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on HAL. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets raised Halliburton from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Halliburton from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $23.28.

Get Halliburton alerts:

Shares of HAL stock opened at $20.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.83. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $10.60 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a return on equity of 12.64% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Halliburton will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.69%.

In related news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $531,294.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,320 shares in the company, valued at $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,588,296 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $77,005,000 after purchasing an additional 171,182 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Halliburton by 135.5% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 219,640 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after purchasing an additional 126,379 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Halliburton by 205.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 109,073 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 73,395 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Halliburton by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,808,473 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $167,570,000 after purchasing an additional 313,574 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Halliburton by 10.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 280,398 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $6,017,000 after purchasing an additional 27,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Halliburton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halliburton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.