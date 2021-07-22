Hammerson (LON:HMSO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hammerson plc (LON:HMSO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 37.94 ($0.50). Hammerson shares last traded at GBX 37.75 ($0.49), with a volume of 7,808,912 shares.

HMSO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a GBX 27 ($0.35) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Monday, April 12th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 35 ($0.46) price objective on shares of Hammerson in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hammerson from GBX 24 ($0.31) to GBX 30 ($0.39) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Hammerson from GBX 25 ($0.33) to GBX 40 ($0.52) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 33 ($0.43).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 38.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.61, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49.

At Hammerson, we create vibrant, continually evolving spaces, in and around major cities, where people and brands want to be. We seek to deliver value for all our stakeholders and to create a positive and sustainable impact for generations to come. We own and operate high-quality flagship destinations and have investments in premium outlets in selected European countries and have a City Quarters strategy to evolve our portfolio beyond retail.

