HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) by 30.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in HarborOne Bancorp were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,499,000 after purchasing an additional 46,541 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 130.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after acquiring an additional 15,776 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $137,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,033,000 after acquiring an additional 58,308 shares in the last quarter. 56.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ HONE opened at $14.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $796.00 million, a PE ratio of 12.77 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.59 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.56.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $69.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.00 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 19.47%. As a group, research analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HarborOne Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, Director Barry R. Koretz sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $222,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,669.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HarborOne Bancorp Profile

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one-to four-family residential real estate, second mortgages and equity lines of credit, residential construction, and auto and other consumer loans.

See Also: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.