Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Issues Earnings Results

Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 16.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE HOG opened at $40.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.51. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $22.56 and a 12 month high of $52.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. Harley-Davidson’s payout ratio is 77.92%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HOG. Wedbush lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $43.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Harley-Davidson from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Harley-Davidson from $40.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.57.

Harley-Davidson Company Profile

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

