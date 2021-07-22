HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) Downgraded by TheStreet to “C+”

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report released on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on HCA. Oppenheimer upped their price target on HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.48.

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $249.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $212.68. HCA Healthcare has a 52 week low of $114.38 and a 52 week high of $254.45.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 16.7 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 72,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.85, for a total value of $14,558,073.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 270,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,977,486.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total value of $7,674,544.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 342,446 shares of company stock worth $68,773,585 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

