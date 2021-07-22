Head to Head Comparison: BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) & Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW)

BRP Group (NYSE:BRP) and Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and risk.

Profitability

Get BRP Group alerts:

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BRP Group -6.75% 6.96% 3.80% Willis Towers Watson Public 15.03% 14.34% 4.08%

This table compares BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BRP Group $137.84 million 18.28 -$8.65 million $0.20 131.00 Willis Towers Watson Public $9.35 billion 3.10 $996.00 million $11.70 19.20

Willis Towers Watson Public has higher revenue and earnings than BRP Group. Willis Towers Watson Public is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BRP Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

BRP Group has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Willis Towers Watson Public has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its stock price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for BRP Group and Willis Towers Watson Public, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BRP Group 0 2 6 0 2.75 Willis Towers Watson Public 0 4 1 1 2.50

BRP Group presently has a consensus price target of $34.71, suggesting a potential upside of 32.50%. Willis Towers Watson Public has a consensus price target of $224.14, suggesting a potential downside of 0.21%. Given BRP Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe BRP Group is more favorable than Willis Towers Watson Public.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.8% of BRP Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.0% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by institutional investors. 35.9% of BRP Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Willis Towers Watson Public shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Willis Towers Watson Public beats BRP Group on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BRP Group

BRP Group, Inc. markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides private risk management, commercial risk management, and employee benefits solutions for mid-to-large size businesses, and high net worth individuals and families. The Specialty segment operates as a wholesale co-brokerage platform that delivers programs requiring underwriting and placement services. The MainStreet segment offers personal insurance, commercial insurance, and life and health solutions to individuals and businesses in their communities. The Medicare segment provides consultation for government assistance programs and solutions to seniors and individuals through a network of agents. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services. It also provides advice, data, software, and products to address clients' total rewards and talent issues. Its Corporate Risk and Broking segment offers risk advice, insurance brokerage, and consulting services in the areas of property and casualty, aerospace, construction, and marine. The company's Investment, Risk and Reinsurance segment offers investment consulting and discretionary management services to insurance and reinsurance companies; insurance consulting and technology, risk and capital management, pricing and predictive modeling, financial and regulatory reporting, financial and capital modeling, merger and acquisition, outsourcing, and business management services; wholesale insurance broking services to retail and wholesale brokers; and underwriting and capital management, capital market, and advisory and brokerage services. Its Benefits Delivery and Administration segment provides primary medical and ancillary benefit exchange, and outsourcing services to active employees and retirees in the group and individual markets. This segment delivers healthcare and reimbursement accounts, including health savings accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, flexible spending accounts, and other consumer-directed accounts. The company was formerly known as Willis Group Holdings Public Limited Company and changed its name to Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company in January 2016. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company was founded in 1828 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.