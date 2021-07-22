Head to Head Comparison: Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) vs. Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII)

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) and Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Delcath Systems and Cardiovascular Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Delcath Systems $1.16 million 59.55 -$24.16 million ($8.35) -1.18 Cardiovascular Systems $236.54 million 6.58 -$27.24 million ($0.79) -49.08

Delcath Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cardiovascular Systems. Cardiovascular Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Delcath Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Delcath Systems and Cardiovascular Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Delcath Systems 0 0 3 0 3.00 Cardiovascular Systems 0 1 5 0 2.83

Delcath Systems currently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 143.90%. Cardiovascular Systems has a consensus target price of $47.17, suggesting a potential upside of 21.66%. Given Delcath Systems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Delcath Systems is more favorable than Cardiovascular Systems.

Volatility and Risk

Delcath Systems has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cardiovascular Systems has a beta of 0.86, indicating that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.6% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.5% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.4% of Delcath Systems shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Cardiovascular Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Delcath Systems and Cardiovascular Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Delcath Systems -1,551.65% -173.70% -88.66% Cardiovascular Systems -10.11% -8.62% -6.77%

Summary

Cardiovascular Systems beats Delcath Systems on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Delcath Systems

Delcath Systems, Inc., an interventional oncology company, focuses on the treatment of primary and metastatic liver cancers in the United States and Europe. The company's lead product candidate is HEPZATO KIT, a melphalan hydrochloride for injection/hepatic delivery system to administer high-dose chemotherapy to the liver while controlling systemic exposure and associated side effects. Its clinical development program for HEPZATO includes the FOCUS clinical trial for patients with hepatic dominant ocular melanoma to investigate objective response rate in metastatic ocular melanoma; and the ALIGN trial, a Phase 3 clinical trial for intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma. The company also provides HEPZATO as a stand-alone medical device for sale under the CHEMOSAT Hepatic Delivery System for Melphalan trade name for medical centers to treat a range of liver cancers in Europe. Delcath Systems, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc., a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products. It also provides Diamondback 360 Coronary orbital atherectomy systems (OAS), a coronary artery disease (CAD) product designed to facilitate stent delivery in patients with CAD who are acceptable candidates for percutaneous transluminal coronary angioplasty or stenting due to severely calcified coronary artery lesions. The company has a partnership with Chansu Vascular Technologies, LLC to develop novel peripheral and coronary everolimus drug-coated balloons. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota.

