Head-To-Head Review: Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) & United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS)

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) and United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

Get Fairfax Financial alerts:

This table compares Fairfax Financial and United Fire Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fairfax Financial 10.09% 15.20% 3.29% United Fire Group -1.80% -8.88% -2.42%

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Fairfax Financial and United Fire Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fairfax Financial 0 1 3 0 2.75 United Fire Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

Fairfax Financial currently has a consensus target price of $626.25, indicating a potential upside of 48.58%. United Fire Group has a consensus target price of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 32.26%. Given Fairfax Financial’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Fairfax Financial is more favorable than United Fire Group.

Volatility & Risk

Fairfax Financial has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United Fire Group has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Fairfax Financial pays an annual dividend of $10.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Fire Group pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. United Fire Group pays out -20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. United Fire Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. United Fire Group is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.6% of Fairfax Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.8% of United Fire Group shares are held by institutional investors. 7.0% of United Fire Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Fairfax Financial and United Fire Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fairfax Financial $19.79 billion 0.57 $218.40 million N/A N/A United Fire Group $1.07 billion 0.59 -$112.71 million ($2.88) -8.66

Fairfax Financial has higher revenue and earnings than United Fire Group.

Summary

Fairfax Financial beats United Fire Group on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fairfax Financial Company Profile

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments. It insures against losses to property from fire, explosion, earthquake, windstorm, flood, boiler explosion, machinery breakdown, and construction defects, as well as underwrites automobile, commercial and personal property, and crop insurance. The company also offers workers' compensation, employer's liability, accident and health, medical malpractice, professional liability, and umbrella coverage insurance products; marine, aerospace, surety risk, and other risks and liabilities insurance products; and reinsurance products. In addition, it retails home improvement goods, toys and baby products, golf equipment, sports apparel and accessories, housewares and home dÃ©cors, and tableware and gifts; invests in retail business; and owns and operates holiday resorts. Further, the company provides integrated travel and travel-related financial services; originates, processes, and distributes pulses and staple foods; creates, produces, and distributes entertainment content; and provision of pet medical insurance and database services, as well as media and marketing solutions. The company was formerly known as Markel Financial Holdings Limited and changed its name to Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited in 1987. Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited was incorporated in 1951 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance; and commercial multiple peril and inland marine insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and fidelity and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners. The company sells its products through a network of independent agencies. United Fire Group, Inc. was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Receive News & Ratings for Fairfax Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fairfax Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.