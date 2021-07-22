Head-To-Head Survey: Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) vs. Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) and Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) are both mid-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Autoliv alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Autoliv and Luminar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autoliv 1 12 4 0 2.18 Luminar Technologies 0 3 5 0 2.63

Autoliv currently has a consensus price target of $95.20, suggesting a potential upside of 2.44%. Luminar Technologies has a consensus price target of $30.14, suggesting a potential upside of 62.23%. Given Luminar Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Luminar Technologies is more favorable than Autoliv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Autoliv and Luminar Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autoliv $7.45 billion 1.09 $186.90 million $3.15 29.50 Luminar Technologies $13.95 million 452.62 -$362.30 million N/A N/A

Autoliv has higher revenue and earnings than Luminar Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of Autoliv shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.2% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Autoliv shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Luminar Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Autoliv has a beta of 1.85, suggesting that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Luminar Technologies has a beta of 1.28, suggesting that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Autoliv and Luminar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autoliv 6.21% 24.12% 7.33% Luminar Technologies N/A -206.62% -76.04%

Summary

Autoliv beats Luminar Technologies on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists. The company primarily serves car manufacturers. Autoliv, Inc. was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

About Luminar Technologies

Luminar Technologies, Inc. operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries. The Other Component Sales segment engages in the designing, testing, and consulting of non-standard integrated circuits for government agencies and defense contractors. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.