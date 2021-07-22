Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Trading Up 5.6%

Shares of Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) were up 5.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$3.79 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 336,342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 744,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.54.

A number of analysts have commented on HWX shares. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration to C$6.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$5.00 to C$5.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.71.

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$4.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$731.45 million and a P/E ratio of 876.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$23.12 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Headwater Exploration Inc. will post 0.3935226 earnings per share for the current year.

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. It holds interest in the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and Clearwater play located in the Marten Hills, Alberta; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in New Brunswick.

