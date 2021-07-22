HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks Sells 10,000 Shares

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Ian Sacks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $764,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 149,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,447,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

HealthEquity stock opened at $75.67 on Thursday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.82 and a 1-year high of $93.32. The stock has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,261.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 5.95%. The business had revenue of $184.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.07 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,434,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,536,000 after purchasing an additional 426,446 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 5,633,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,108,000 after purchasing an additional 314,928 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,792,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,900,000 after purchasing an additional 138,278 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,080,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,998,000 after purchasing an additional 169,805 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in HealthEquity by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,772,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,522,000 after purchasing an additional 161,488 shares during the period. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.82.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.