HealthStream (HSTM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $63.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.07 million. HealthStream had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 2.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS.

HSTM stock opened at $28.68 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.01. The firm has a market cap of $904.85 million, a PE ratio of 98.90 and a beta of 0.32. HealthStream has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $29.04.

In other news, CEO Robert A. Frist, Jr. acquired 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.82 per share, for a total transaction of $223,380.00. Corporate insiders own 20.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HSTM. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of HealthStream from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. HealthStream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

HealthStream Company Profile

HealthStream, Inc provides workforce and provider solutions for healthcare organizations in the United States. It operates through two segments, Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The company offers workforce solutions, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) based services and subscription-based solutions to meet the range of its clinical development, talent management, training, certification, scheduling, competency assessment, performance appraisal, and other needs, as well as implementation and account management services.

