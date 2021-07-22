Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.28 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.25 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.30. Heartland Financial USA posted earnings of $0.82 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year earnings of $4.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.84 to $5.00. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.54 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 24.89% and a return on equity of 9.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NASDAQ HTLF opened at $44.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA has a one year low of $28.37 and a one year high of $54.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.42.

In other news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,696,000 after purchasing an additional 6,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,755,000 after purchasing an additional 96,461 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 71.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,659 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,567,000 after purchasing an additional 54,513 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

