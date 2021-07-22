Hedget (HGET) Achieves Market Cap of $5.57 Million

Hedget (CURRENCY:HGET) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. Hedget has a market capitalization of $5.57 million and approximately $440,161.00 worth of Hedget was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Hedget has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Hedget coin can now be purchased for $3.18 or 0.00009834 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003096 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.08 or 0.00049750 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002751 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00015080 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $279.34 or 0.00864425 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006308 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Hedget Coin Profile

Hedget (CRYPTO:HGET) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2020. Hedget’s total supply is 1,751,448 coins. Hedget’s official Twitter account is @team_hedget and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedget is medium.com/hedget . The official website for Hedget is www.hedget.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedget is a decentralized protocol for options trading. By putting up collateral, users can create and trade different option series on-chain. Decentralized option products allow users to hedge price fluctuation and also the risk in their collateralized lending positions. The protocol also adds in support on Layer 2 to existing blockchains such as Ethereum to enable faster, cheaper, and more complex transactions. Hedget believes that risk-mitigating DeFi protocols like decentralized options are necessary building blocks as the decentralized finance sector grows and matures. Hedget Foundation issues HGET token as the native token on the platform for governance and other utility purposes. “

Hedget Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedget directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedget should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedget using one of the exchanges listed above.

