HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) Given a €67.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price target on HeidelbergCement (ETR:HEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEI. Credit Suisse Group set a €86.00 ($101.18) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Independent Research set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on shares of HeidelbergCement in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €84.08 ($98.92).

Shares of HEI stock opened at €73.42 ($86.38) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €73.96. The firm has a market cap of $14.57 billion and a PE ratio of -6.81. HeidelbergCement has a 1 year low of €47.20 ($55.53) and a 1 year high of €81.04 ($95.34). The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.08.

HeidelbergCement AG, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes cement, aggregates, ready-mixed concrete, and asphalt worldwide. It provides cement products, including special cements with targeted characteristics, special geotechnical building materials, and a range of binders. The company also offers natural stone aggregates, such as sand and gravel; crushed aggregates comprising stone chippings and crushed stones; and concrete/ready-mixed concrete for use in the construction of tunnels or bridges, office buildings, or schools, as well as for the production of precast concrete parts consisting of stairs, ceiling elements, or structural components.

