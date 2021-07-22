Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) Shares Sold by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD trimmed its position in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 465,134 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,373 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned approximately 1.90% of Helen of Troy worth $97,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Helen of Troy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

Shares of Helen of Troy stock opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.76, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1-year low of $181.85 and a 1-year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The company’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total transaction of $1,211,271.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HELE. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.