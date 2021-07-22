Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Helios Technologies Inc. is an industrial technology company. It develops and manufactures hydraulic and electronic control solutions. The company’s operating subsidiaries includes Sun Hydraulics, Enovation Controls and Faster Group. Its operating business segment consists of Hydraulics and Electronics. Hydraulics segment includes material handling, construction equipment, agriculture, specialized vehicles and energy. Electronics segment provides electronic control solutions. Helios Technologies Inc., formerly known as Sun Hydraulics Corporation, is based in Sarasota, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on HLIO. TheStreet raised Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

NASDAQ HLIO opened at $77.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.04. Helios Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $79.57.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 9.03%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 16.07%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $41,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Helios Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

