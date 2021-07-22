Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) Shares Bought by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 43.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 292,545 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 88,450 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $7,887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HP. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,143 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 257.9% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,815 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 64,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $24.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $29.65 on Thursday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.87 and a 1 year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of 2.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.21.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 27.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $296.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.28 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -116.28%.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

