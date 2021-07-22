Hertz Network Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $109,114.00 (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One Hertz Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hertz Network has traded 37.6% lower against the dollar. Hertz Network has a market cap of $2.38 million and approximately $109,114.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00141642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,342.75 or 1.00146674 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Hertz Network Coin Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

Hertz Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hertz Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

