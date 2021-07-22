Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $118.53

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $118.53 and last traded at $118.38, with a volume of 4273 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.20.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $113.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 earnings per share. Hill-Rom’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.36%.

In other news, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total value of $1,131,379.41. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hill-Rom by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,190 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $13,993,000 after buying an additional 4,312 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Hill-Rom during the fourth quarter worth about $1,038,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Hill-Rom by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 35,636 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. 83.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC)

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

