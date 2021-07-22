Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Sells $2,075,599.68 in Stock

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) CEO Andrew Dudum sold 196,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total value of $2,075,599.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Andrew Dudum also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 18th, Andrew Dudum sold 22,142 shares of Hims & Hers Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total value of $267,253.94.

Shares of HIMS stock traded down $0.35 on Thursday, reaching $8.49. 5,396,501 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,899,480. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of -36.91 and a beta of -0.12. Hims & Hers Health, Inc. has a one year low of $7.96 and a one year high of $25.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.41.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. On average, research analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health during the first quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 37.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on HIMS. Truist Securities began coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Truist started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.71.

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

