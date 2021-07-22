Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 54,025 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,367,664 shares.The stock last traded at $8.90 and had previously closed at $9.56.

HIMS has been the subject of several research reports. lifted their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Hims & Hers Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Hims & Hers Health from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -38.43 and a beta of -0.12.

Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $52.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.74 million. As a group, analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hims & Hers Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS)

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available for purchase on its websites directly by customers. It provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, as well as cosmetics and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health, skincare, and hair care.

