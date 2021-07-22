Holocene Advisors LP Buys New Shares in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 169,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NMI by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in NMI by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $825,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NMI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in NMI in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get NMI alerts:

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 36,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $882,888.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William J. Leatherberry sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $126,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,784 shares of company stock valued at $1,560,828 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NMIH shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of NMI from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. NMI has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.44.

NMI stock opened at $21.27 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $23.18.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. NMI had a net margin of 37.70% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $115.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About NMI

NMI Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Featured Story: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.