Holocene Advisors LP Has $3.77 Million Position in Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) by 562.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 259,982 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 220,749 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned 0.21% of Yext worth $3,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Yext during the first quarter worth $51,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $112,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $174,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Yext during the first quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Yext by 8.7% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 13,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Yext news, COO Brian Distelburger sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $69,046.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,122,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,866,038.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total value of $86,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 27,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,184.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,086 shares of company stock worth $2,226,301. 12.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Yext stock opened at $13.17 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.66. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.41. Yext, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 40.41% and a negative net margin of 23.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Yext has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.58.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

