Holocene Advisors LP Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,194 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,194 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cannae worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,520,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,968,000 after acquiring an additional 917,020 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 6,601,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,534,000 after acquiring an additional 2,115,284 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Cannae by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 3,509,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,048,000 after acquiring an additional 603,405 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Cannae by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,860,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,710,000 after acquiring an additional 154,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Cannae by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,496,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after acquiring an additional 354,413 shares during the last quarter. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Cannae from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

CNNE opened at $31.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.35. The company has a market cap of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($2.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($2.40). Cannae had a net margin of 154.88% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $171.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $8.17 EPS. Cannae’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cannae news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 8,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total transaction of $185,980,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Bryan D. Coy bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.82 per share, with a total value of $34,820.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,460. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,250. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

