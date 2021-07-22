Holocene Advisors LP Has $4.62 Million Stake in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Holocene Advisors LP boosted its position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) by 1,095.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,106 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HELE. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy in the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Get Helen of Troy alerts:

In related news, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 4,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.57, for a total transaction of $1,004,706.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Helen of Troy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.25.

NASDAQ:HELE opened at $223.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $219.89. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.84. Helen of Troy Limited has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $265.97.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $541.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.91 million. Helen of Troy had a net margin of 11.29% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helen of Troy Limited will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HELE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE).

Receive News & Ratings for Helen of Troy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helen of Troy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.