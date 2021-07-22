Holocene Advisors LP Raises Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) by 30.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,377 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares during the quarter. Holocene Advisors LP’s holdings in Monro were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Monro by 53.6% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 530 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management raised its position in shares of Monro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,081 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Monro by 20.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in Monro by 37.4% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Monro by 7.1% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Monro from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

MNRO opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.92. Monro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.39 and a 12 month high of $72.67.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $305.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.34 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.22% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Monro, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Monro’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

About Monro

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

