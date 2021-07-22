Homrich & Berg Has $4.07 Million Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Homrich & Berg raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,971 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,523,211,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 27.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,271,179 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,733,202,000 after acquiring an additional 697,236 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,183,875 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,590,747,000 after acquiring an additional 447,141 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 222.9% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 619,791 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,086,270,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cohen Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 22,787.8% in the 1st quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 352,015 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 350,477 shares in the last quarter. 34.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2,415.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,520.50.

GOOGL traded up $15.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,566.17. 15,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,119,521. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,402.15 and a twelve month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,423.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 90.17 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.