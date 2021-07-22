Homrich & Berg Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Homrich & Berg trimmed its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 137,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $6,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEA. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 79,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 261,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,851,000 after purchasing an additional 23,093 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 162,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 22,060 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,988,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,914,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.6% in the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 279,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.31. 101,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,913,832. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.01. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $39.13 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

