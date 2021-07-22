Homrich & Berg Raises Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Facebook were worth $4,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter worth $9,287,000. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 16,810 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FB. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Facebook from $345.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $376.58.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.16, for a total value of $26,603,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total transaction of $658,399.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,460,920 shares of company stock worth $814,534,268. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of FB traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $349.00. The stock had a trading volume of 280,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,889,378. The firm has a market capitalization of $989.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.90 and a 12 month high of $358.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $335.86.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 35.74% and a return on equity of 27.54%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.19 EPS for the current year.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

