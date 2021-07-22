Homrich & Berg Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Homrich & Berg lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF makes up about 0.3% of Homrich & Berg’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $11,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VPL. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 321.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 296.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 84.8% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VPL stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $81.86. 16,590 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,780. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.72. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a 12-month low of $63.62 and a 12-month high of $84.90.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

