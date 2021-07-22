Homrich & Berg Sells 22,496 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Homrich & Berg reduced its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,496 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg owned about 0.98% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $9,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 4,599,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,911,000 after purchasing an additional 184,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 14.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,806,000 after purchasing an additional 140,111 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 12.9% during the first quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,035,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,079,000 after purchasing an additional 117,994 shares during the last quarter. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 217.9% in the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 613,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,914,000 after acquiring an additional 420,216 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 547,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,251,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,326. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.64. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.72 and a fifty-two week high of $43.52.

