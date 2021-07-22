Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.300. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:HMN traded down $0.51 on Thursday, reaching $38.35. 2,206 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 217,505. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 0.61. Horace Mann Educators has a 12 month low of $32.35 and a 12 month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.47%.

HMN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Horace Mann Educators from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Horace Mann Educators from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

