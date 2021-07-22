Horizon Protocol (HZN) Trading 31.9% Higher Over Last Week

Horizon Protocol (CURRENCY:HZN) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Horizon Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000419 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizon Protocol has a market cap of $5.42 million and approximately $192,270.00 worth of Horizon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Horizon Protocol has traded up 31.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003097 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00040947 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.98 or 0.00105226 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00141642 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,342.75 or 1.00146674 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003099 BTC.

Horizon Protocol Coin Profile

Horizon Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 40,000,000 coins. Horizon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HorizonProtocol

Horizon Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizon Protocol directly using US dollars.

