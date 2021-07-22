Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.43% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hostess Brands, Inc. is involved in developing, manufacturing, marketing, selling and distributing sweet goods primarily in the United States. The company produces new and classic treats which includes Ding Dongs, Ho Hos, Donettes, Fruit Pies as well as Twinkies and CupCakes. Hostess Brands, Inc. is based in Kansas City, Missouri. “

Separately, Stephens began coverage on Hostess Brands in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TWNK opened at $16.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Hostess Brands has a 1 year low of $11.96 and a 1 year high of $17.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business had revenue of $265.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. Hostess Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hostess Brands will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hostess Brands news, insider Andrew Wilson Jacobs sold 166,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.96, for a total transaction of $2,662,080.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,647,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWNK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $22,301,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,027,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,455 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 276.8% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,516,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114,347 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hostess Brands by 29.0% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,368,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,310,000 after purchasing an additional 757,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the first quarter valued at about $10,290,000.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes snack products in the United States. The company provides a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, cookies, snack pies, sweet baked goods, wafers, bread and buns, frozen retail products, danishes, honey buns, coffee cakes, and sugar-free products.

