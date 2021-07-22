Hound Partners LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III (NASDAQ:KVSC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $24,900,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,920,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,482,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,966,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,940,000. 91.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KVSC remained flat at $$9.94 on Thursday. 16,731 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 145,515. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. III has a 52-week low of $9.69 and a 52-week high of $10.29.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co III intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

