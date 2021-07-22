Hound Partners LLC Invests $2.25 Million in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:KRNLU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 225,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in KRNLU. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter worth $24,950,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $18,513,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $9,980,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $8,005,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kernel Group in the first quarter valued at $7,723,000.

Shares of KRNLU stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $10.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,859. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.12. Kernel Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $10.58.

Kernel Group Holdings, Inc is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

