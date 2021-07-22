Hound Partners LLC Makes New $3.01 Million Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

Hound Partners LLC bought a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,012,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $173,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter valued at $197,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RTPYU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.15. 6,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 325,566. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

