Hound Partners LLC Makes New Investment in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU)

Hound Partners LLC acquired a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 176,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,745,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SBEAU. Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Bulldog Investors LLP bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000.

Get SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SBEAU traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,175. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.00. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.30.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

See Also: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBEAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEAU).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.